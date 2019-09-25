D.C. rapper Wale brings new material to Celine

click to enlarge
Rapper Wale wants to reassure his fans that “Everything Is Fine” during his autumn comeback tour of the same name, a tour that fortuitously happens to be kicking off in Florida. Things have been a little quiet for the D.C. MC of late, but new summertime singles “On Chill” and “BGM” – short for “Black Girl Magic” and released on Women’s Equality Day in August – are evidence of a sublime return to form. And sure enough, last week the rapper, who came to fame on the strength of his 2008 Seinfeld
-sampling The Mixtape About Nothing
, announced the October release of imminent and incredibly titled sixth album Wow … That’s Crazy
with a video trailer featuring actress/ice skater Tetona Jackson as his therapist. The possibility of hearing Wale work out new material on stage makes this show’s prospects even better.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-801-7005 | celineorlando.com
| $28-$99
