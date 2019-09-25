Dane Cook attempts to stage a comeback at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
One of comedy’s most prolific stand-ups continues his return to the stage with the nationwide “Tell It Like It Is” tour, his sixth since storming onto the comedy scene in the early 2000s. The polarizing comedian pioneered the use of social media in building his audience, most notably gaining fans using the once-popular networking site MySpace (remember Tom?) – and quite a bit has changed since Cook’s meteoric rise to fame, but his classically raunchy style of comedy continues to pull no punches. He’ll show off his singularly provocative performance style in Orlando for one night only.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 |
drphillipscenter.org
| $39.75-$59.75
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.75-$59.75
