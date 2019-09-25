The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Gist

Dane Cook attempts to stage a comeback at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge dane_cook.jpg
One of comedy’s most prolific stand-ups continues his return to the stage with the nationwide “Tell It Like It Is” tour, his sixth since storming onto the comedy scene in the early 2000s. The polarizing comedian pioneered the use of social media in building his audience, most notably gaining fans using the once-popular networking site MySpace (remember Tom?) – and quite a bit has changed since Cook’s meteoric rise to fame, but his classically raunchy style of comedy continues to pull no punches. He’ll show off his singularly provocative performance style in Orlando for one night only.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 |
drphillipscenter.org | $39.75-$59.75

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Dane Cook
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.75-$59.75
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Dane Cook @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. $39.75-$59.75
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida is finally getting the post-apocalyptic restaurant it deserves Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  5. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation