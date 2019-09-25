The Heard

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

The Heard

Casselberry's Latin Jazz and Art Festival welcomes Tito Puente Jr.

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge tito-puente-jr3.jpg
Award-winning musicians Rico Monaco and Tito Puente Jr. are set to perform at the Latin Jazz and Art Festival in Casselberry. The artists recently collaborated on a song, “Hey Tito,” a tribute to the late, great Latin artist and father of Puente Jr., Tito Puente. An exhibition featuring Florida’s most renowned Latin artists titled El Arte Eleva (Art Elevates) can also be viewed during this event. So, if you’re looking for an artsy, family-friendly way to spend the weekend, go out and indulge in savory cuisines made by specialty vendors, enjoy Latin dance performances and live art demonstrations, and get lost in a sultry concert at this year’s festival.

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 | Center Lake Park, 95 Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry | casselberry.org | free

