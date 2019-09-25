Bone Thugs-N-Harmony reunion tour hits Hard Rock Live this week

click to enlarge
Nineties survivors and rap-meets-R&B vocal group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony want you to meet them not at the crossroads (or the sky, as it were) but at the Hard Rock Live. The group, best known for 1990s hit singles like “The Crossroads” and “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” blew minds in their time with a potent cross of gangsta stances and heavenly harmonies. The Thugs recently reconvened with all five original members, and the ensuing Thug Mentality tour is rare and essential viewing.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com
| $33.50-$40.50
