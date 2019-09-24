Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Orlando to host one-day Climate Correction conference in October

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARKUS SPISKE/PEXELS
  • Photo by Markus Spiske/
    Pexels
With last July on record as the hottest month in Central Florida ever, and Florida likely to feel the effects sooner, Orlando is a fitting host to the second-annual Climate Correction conference.

The one-day expo will open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 3 and will feature panels with researchers and speakers who will discuss new technologies and sciences aimed at accelerating a "positive global change."

Around the world, 18 of the 19 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001, and as ocean temperatures rise, Florida will experience more frequent and intense hurricanes and flooding.

The full agenda is on their website; the scheduled discussion topics include:
  • Are We Experiencing A New Normal with Extreme Weather?
  • Farm-to-Atmosphere: Visions of Zero Hunger and Climate Action
  • Climate Crisis in Florida, Prevention and Response
  • H2O and the Economy
  • The Health Disparities of Climate Change
  • Emissions vs. Hyper-local Agriculture
  • The Economics of Nature-based Solutions
The VoLo Foundation is presenting the discussion conference in a partnership with UCF. VoLo is a non-profit with a mission to "accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based solutions, enhancing education and improving health." Founded in 2014, VoLo hosted it's first Climate Correction in 2018 and featured former UCF president Dale Whittaker as a guest speaker.
Orlando residents are already taking action in the fight for better solutions to climate change as Florida's temperatures are set to become deadly in the years to come.
