Orlando to host one-day Climate Correction conference in October

With last July on record as the hottest month in Central Florida ever, and Florida likely to feel the effects sooner, Orlando is a fitting host to the second-annual Climate Correction conference.
The one-day expo will open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 3 and will feature panels with researchers and speakers who will discuss new technologies and sciences aimed at accelerating a "positive global change."
Around the world, 18 of the 19 warmest years on record have occurred since 2001, and as ocean temperatures rise, Florida will experience more frequent and intense hurricanes and flooding.
Are We Experiencing A New Normal with Extreme Weather?
Farm-to-Atmosphere: Visions of Zero Hunger and Climate Action
Climate Crisis in Florida, Prevention and Response
H2O and the Economy
The Health Disparities of Climate Change
Emissions vs. Hyper-local Agriculture
The Economics of Nature-based Solutions
The VoLo Foundation is presenting the discussion conference in a partnership with UCF. VoLo is a non-profit with a mission to "accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based solutions, enhancing education and improving health." Founded in 2014, VoLo hosted it's first Climate Correction in 2018 and featured former UCF president Dale Whittaker as a guest speaker.