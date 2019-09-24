Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Marco Rubio, reliable Trump bootlicker, thinks the word impeachment has ‘lost all meaning’

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
It should now be painfully obvious that Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — a granola-brained man who once fawningly compared President Trump to a Game of Thrones character that committed genocide — doesn’t think soliciting a foreign government to interfere with an upcoming election is an impeachable offense.

The Republican senator was questioned Monday by reporters, following reports that Trump extorted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden and his family by threatening to withhold foreign aid.

“Bottom line is, I don’t think he should have done it,” said Rubio, who then stopped short of saying Trump’s decision to allegedly dangle foreign aid in front of the Ukrainians like a political carrot is an impeachable offense.

“People around here are throwing that term around so loosely it’s lost all meaning, and frankly, the answer to all of our problems is not constantly, ‘I disagree with something you did, I’m going to impeach you,’” Rubio added.



You can actually almost see Rubio animorphing into a spineless slug in this video below.
Rubio’s “who gives a shit if elected officials toss intelligence protocols to the wind” attitude seems to echo the exact sentiments from the president, who is now just flat out saying “Yeah, I did it. So what?”

But meticulous bootlicking has becoming a major platform for Rubio, who once famously called Trump a dangerous “con artist” but now seems to have selective outrage when it comes to caring about foreign policy issues, and the endless racist tirades that flow from Trump’s word hole.

“Rubio, far from the Republicans’ savior, seems just another slick politician with his finger in the wind — pushing the party deeper into Trump’s swamp,” said a scathing editorial from the Miami Herald after the Senator punted on Trump’s horrifying “send her back” chant.

Meanwhile, Democrats seem to finally be ramping up the odds of an impeachment hearing, as this Thursday Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, and is expected to release the “whistleblower” Trump complaint.

