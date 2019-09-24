Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Chillax everyone, country star Kenny Chesney is coming to Central Florida next year
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 12:38 PM
Kenny Chesney
Photo via Kenny Chesney/Facebook
, Country’s puka shell-wearing Kenny, will bring his new “‘Chillaxification” tour to Tampa next year.
Part of a 20-stop North America stadium tour, the Ches’ only Florida date will be at Raymond James Stadium May 9,
and will include acts like Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. However, American Express Card Members can actually buy their tickets this Thursday, September 26 at 10 a.m.
