Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy and other locals throw Bahamas benefit at Will's Pub on Wednesday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 5:16 PM
click image
-
Photo via Whiskey Conspiracy/Facebook
This week brings a Bahamas relief benefit concert to Will's Pub headlined by rootsy locals Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy
. All proceeds from the show go to Hope Town Fire and Rescue,
to aid in their efforts towards "relief, cleanup and rebuilding of Hope Town and Elbow Cay."
The lineup includes: Bob Green & the Whiskey Conspiracy, Spayed Koolie,
Dale Bandy & the Blue Cans, and Patrick Hagerman.
Will's Pub hosts a Bahamas benefit show on Wednesday, Sept. 25
at 8 p.m. The show is free, but there is a suggested (pretend it's mandatory) $10 donation at the door.
