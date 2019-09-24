The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The Heard

Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy and other locals throw Bahamas benefit at Will's Pub on Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 5:16 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WHISKEY CONSPIRACY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Whiskey Conspiracy/Facebook
This week brings a Bahamas relief benefit concert to Will's Pub headlined by rootsy locals Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy. All proceeds from the show go to Hope Town Fire and Rescue, to aid in their efforts towards "relief, cleanup and rebuilding of Hope Town and Elbow Cay."

The lineup includes: Bob Green & the Whiskey Conspiracy, Spayed Koolie,
Dale Bandy & the Blue Cans, and Patrick Hagerman.

Will's Pub hosts a Bahamas benefit show on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The show is free, but there is a suggested (pretend it's mandatory) $10 donation at the door.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As prices rise and attendance lags, Walt Disney World axes Orlando performers Read More

  2. Florida woman escapes 600-pound camel in Louisiana by biting its testicles Read More

  3. Rapper CupcakKe announces her retirement from Orlando hotel room, hours before show at the Social Read More

  4. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  5. Orlando's famed Hideaway Bar bans smoking inside and on the front porch Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation