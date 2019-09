Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy and other locals throw Bahamas benefit at Will's Pub on Wednesday

click image Photo via Whiskey Conspiracy/Facebook

This week brings a Bahamas relief benefit concert to Will's Pub headlined by rootsy locals Bob Green and the Whiskey Conspiracy . All proceeds from the show go to Hope Town Fire and Rescue, to aid in their efforts towards "relief, cleanup and rebuilding of Hope Town and Elbow Cay."The lineup includes: Bob Green & the Whiskey Conspiracy, Spayed Koolie,Dale Bandy & the Blue Cans, and Patrick Hagerman. Will's Pub hosts a Bahamas benefit show on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The show is free, but there is a suggested (pretend it's mandatory) $10 donation at the door.