Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida's minimum-wage amendment tops 700,000 signatures

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 8:35 PM

click to enlarge sharon-mccutcheon-ritgz4vquwk-unsplash.jpg
A constitutional amendment that would increase Florida's minimum wage has submitted more than 700,000 petition signatures to the state of Florida.

Florida For A Fair Wage, an initiative chaired and bankrolled by Orlando-based attorney John Morgan, has submitted 705,920 valid signatures as of Wednesday. If passed, the amendment will increase the state's minimum wage to $10 an hour on Sept. 30, 2021 and increase it by $1 every year until Sept. 30, 2026. 

According to the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, a hike in minimum wage would cost the state of Florida roughly $540 million by the end of 2027

The petition must reach 766,200 valid signatures by a February deadline in order to be eligible for the November 2020 ballot.  Also, the Florida Supreme Court must sign of the on the proposed ballots wording in order for the amendment to be approved. The state's current minimum wage is set at $8.46 an hour.



Central Florida residents working minimum wage are already facing an uphill battle in affording basic housing.

Meanwhile, the political committee known as All Voters Vote has tallied 664, 983 petition signatures to update the primary-election system in the state of Florida. Currently, Florida uses a "closed" primary system that only allows voters registered under certain parties to participate in those party's primaries. The proposed amendment would allow all registered voters to cast ballots in the primaries regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates who receive the most votes in each primary advance to the general election.

Another political committee known as Florida Citizen Voters has already topped the 766,200-signature threshold to change part of the state Constitution that says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.”

The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” The committee still needs Supreme Court approval to officially alter the wording in the constitution.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Parks CEO talks Disney, SeaWorld, and Universal's answer to Magicbands Read More

  2. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  3. Downtown Arts District goes royal for 15th-annual themed arts celebration Read More

  4. The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area is the most obese in Florida Read More

  5. Global climate strike protest took place at Orlando City Hall and Lake Eola Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation