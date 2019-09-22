Florida lawmakers call for helping Bahamians after storm

click to enlarge
-
Image via News Service Florida
Florida lawmakers gathered at the state capitol on Wednesday to discuss relief efforts for the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian's massive destruction
to the island nation.
The lawmakers are calling for the U.S. government to ease visa requirements, allow Bahamian children to temporarily enroll in Florida schools and provide medical assistance for elderly and sick residents.
“Bahamian people are not trying to come here to stay forever, but they are in a dire situation now,” Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, said. “We need to extend that same opportunity. We don’t need the border patrol making it more difficult now than it was before the hurricane.”
Following massive relief efforts
by Florida residents, corporations and non-profits to the island, Florida Lawmakers are also calling for the extension of educational visas for college students.
Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, said Bahamians are “resilient people. The Bahamian community are loving people. They are a community that love their country. All they want from us is a helping hand.”
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.