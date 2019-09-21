The Gist

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Downtown Arts District goes royal for 15th-annual themed arts celebration

Posted By on Sat, Sep 21, 2019 at 6:52 PM

The Downtown Arts District's annual arts celebration returns on Friday, Sept. 27 with the theme, “La Maschera Goes Royal.”

The evening will include live entertainment by Midnight Mayhem, a silent auction, food and drinks, and a costume contest. Attendees don't have to dress according to the theme, but you don't want to be "that one," do you?

The event is from 7 to 11 p.m. at the The Abbey, at 100 South Eola Drive in Orlando. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at lamaschera2019.eventbrite.com.

The event is part of ongoing projects by the arts district to help increase arts funding in the Orlando area. For more information on the Downtown Arts District and its events, visit www.orlandoslice.com.



