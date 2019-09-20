Local punks to give the middle finger to Hurricane Dorian with October benefit show

Sometimes the most blunt way to say things is the best. And that's why there's a certain eloquence to titling an event "F*ck Off Dorian!"and then pairing that with real action. In this case, it's a mob of local punks getting together in early October to raise funds for the Bahamas in the wake of the damage and loss of life caused by Hurricane Dorian.
The lineup as of this writing includes: The Hamiltons, Swift Knuckle Solution, Free Fall, Pizza Nightmare, The TransDimensionalizers, Return to Saturn, The Filthy Dineros, Sacred Owls, Laser Mouth, Will Brack, Wayne, Uncomfortable Sticky, Tracey Blades.