The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 20, 2019

The Heard

Local punks to give the middle finger to Hurricane Dorian with October benefit show

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge The Hamiltons - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • The Hamiltons
Sometimes the most blunt way to say things is the best. And that's why there's a certain eloquence to titling an event "F*ck Off Dorian!"and then pairing that with real action. In this case, it's a mob of local punks getting together in early October to raise funds for the Bahamas in the wake of the damage and loss of life caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The lineup as of this writing includes: The Hamiltons, Swift Knuckle Solution, Free Fall, Pizza Nightmare, The TransDimensionalizers, Return to Saturn, The Filthy Dineros, Sacred Owls, Laser Mouth, Will Brack, Wayne, Uncomfortable Sticky, Tracey Blades.

F**k Off Dorian! Orlando Punk Benefit for the Bahamas is going down at Uncle Lou's on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. The show itself is free, but the organizers will be accepting donations for the Headknowles non-profit.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Climate strike in Orlando will begin regular 'Fridays For Future' protests Read More

  2. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

  3. New Florida governor means new favorite convenience store Read More

  4. Lake Nona's new self-driving buses move slower than your grandma on cough syrup Read More

  5. Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood is getting a Korean fried chicken joint Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation