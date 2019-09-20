Bloggytown

Friday, September 20, 2019

The Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area is the most obese in Florida

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
According to a new study, the Lakeland-Winter Haven metro area is, at the very least, “thicc.”

The study, conducted by financial site 24/7 Wall St., found that the area has an adult obesity rate of 35.3%, which is the highest in the state of Florida, and significantly higher than the national average of 30%.

The report also found that 27.2% of Lakeland-Winter Haven adults don’t exercise, 20.3% reported feeling that they are in fair or poor health, and 14.1% live with diabetes.

“Public health officials and other researchers blame various factors for the problem — among them the prevalence of fast food, the size of portions, the increase in meat consumption, our love for sugary soft drinks, our embrace of low-fat, high-sugar ‘diet foods,’ and our relatively sedentary lifestyle,” said the site.
click to enlarge Don't blame Lakeland's MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits barbecue platters for area obesity rates; more than a quarter of Lakeland-Winter Haven adults don’t exercise. - PHOTO VIA MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits/Facebook
  • Don't blame Lakeland's MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits barbecue platters for area obesity rates; more than a quarter of Lakeland-Winter Haven adults don’t exercise.
The report looked at a total of 382 metro areas in the county, and based its findings on data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2019 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.



This is just the latest concerning news for our Central Florida neighbors. Last week, a report from the University of South Florida placed from Polk County among the bottom 20% in the state for child well-being.

