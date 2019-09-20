Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Court rejects $7.1 million Florida verdict because tobacco company admitted smoking dangers in 1999

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 11:10 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
In a case stemming from the death of a woman who smoked for more than 30 years, a South Florida appeals court Wednesday overturned a $7.1 million verdict against cigarette maker Philip Morris USA and ordered a new trial.

Michael Gentile filed the wrongful-death lawsuit on May 12, 2015 against Philip Morris after his wife, Brenda, died of lung cancer following decades of smoking at least a pack of cigarettes a day, the ruling by a three-judge panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal said. Brenda Gentile primarily smoked Virginia Slims, made by Philip Morris.

The lawsuit raised claims of strict liability, negligence and fraud, which related to allegations that the cigarette maker concealed the harm of smoking. A jury sided with Gentile and awarded $7.1 million in compensatory damages. But Philip Morris argued that Gentile had not proven fraud occurred in the 12 years before the lawsuit was filed, as is required by state law. The appeals court agreed, pointing to admissions by Philip Morris as early as 1999 that cigarettes were highly addictive and that smokers should not assume “light” and “ultra-light” brands, such as the cigarettes smoked by Brenda Gentile, were safe.

“PM (Philip Morris) argues that the court improperly denied its motion for directed verdict on its fraud-based claims because plaintiff (Gentile) failed to prove PM made a fraudulent statement or omission about the safety of its light or low-tar cigarettes after May 12, 2003,” said the seven-page ruling, written by appeals-court Judge Dorian Damoorgian and joined by Chief Judge Spencer Levine and Jeffrey Kuntz.



“PM maintains that it expressly disclaimed any misrepresentation that light or low-tar cigarettes were safer or less addictive than its full-flavored cigarettes prior to the (12-year) repose period. We agree.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Climate strike in Orlando will begin regular 'Fridays For Future' protests Read More

  2. New Florida governor means new favorite convenience store Read More

  3. Take a tour of the Milk District at their annual Milky Way sip-and-stroll Read More

  4. Lake Nona's new self-driving buses move slower than your grandma on cough syrup Read More

  5. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld win big at amusement-industry awards, but Disney World goes home empty-handed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation