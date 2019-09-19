Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Jerry just became a Category 1 hurricane

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge noaa11.31.30_am.5d839fa1b9ca3.jpg
As expected, Tropical Storm Jerry is now a Category 1 hurricane, according to Thursday’s 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Packing 75 mph winds, the eye of the storm is currently located about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands moving 16 mph west northwest.

A Tropical Storm watch is now in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius.

“Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend,” said the advisory.
click to enlarge 150349_5day_cone_no_line_and_wind.5d839fbad1f2c.jpg
As of now, there’s no apparent threat to Florida, as models show the storm will stay out at sea. But Jerry is expected to pass just north of Puerto Rico this Saturday and then slightly east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.



Jerry is now the 4th hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

It’s been a busy week in the tropics, with forecasters observing two tropical waves, as well as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda, which has caused “catastrophic flooding” in Texas.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood is getting a Korean fried chicken joint Read More

  2. SeaWorld's CEO jumps ship after more than 100 Orlando employees are laid off Read More

  3. Tropical Storm Jerry strengthening in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane by Friday Read More

  4. Lake Nona's new self-driving buses move slower than your grandma on cough syrup Read More

  5. Orlando's Vinyl Arts Bar will reopen Saturday as MamaJuana Latin Bistro and Rum Bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation