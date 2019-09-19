Tropical Storm Jerry just became a Category 1 hurricane

click to enlarge
As expected, Tropical Storm Jerry is now a Category 1 hurricane, according to Thursday’s 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Packing 75 mph winds, the eye of the storm is currently located about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands moving 16 mph west northwest.
A Tropical Storm watch is now in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius.
“Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend,” said the advisory.
click to enlarge
As of now, there’s no apparent threat to Florida, as models show the storm will stay out at sea. But Jerry is expected to pass just north of Puerto Rico this Saturday and then slightly east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday.
Jerry is now the 4th hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
It’s been a busy week in the tropics, with forecasters observing two tropical waves, as well as the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda, which has caused “catastrophic flooding” in Texas.
