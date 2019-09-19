Thursday, September 19, 2019
Percussionist supreme Tito Puente Jr to play the Casselberry Latin Jazz and Art Festival this month
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 3:40 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Tito Puente Jr./Facebook
Latin music royalty and master percussionist Tito Puente Jr
. is confirmed as an all-star guest at this year's Casselberry Latin Jazz and Art Festival at the end of September. Puente will be the special guest of event headliners the Rico Monaco Band.
This follows on the heels of Puente Jr.'s appearance on RMB's newest album Hey Tito,
with title track "Hey Tito,"
a shoutout to Puente Jr.'s iconic and virtuosic father.
The Casselberry Latin Jazz and Art Festival
on Saturday, Sept. 28. The fest starts at 5 p.m. at the Lake Concord Park in Casselberry. More information about the festival can be found here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Tito Puente Jr., Rico Monaco Band, Casselberry Latin Jazz and Art Festival, Music, Concert, Show, Latin, Image