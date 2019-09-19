Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Bloggytown

Legoland’s new pirate-themed hotel is opening in April

Posted By on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGOLAND
  • Photo via Legoland
Today, which just so happens to be international "Talk Like a Pirate Day,” Legoland Florida announced new details for their upcoming pirate-themed hotel.

Opening April 17, 2020, the new five story “Pirate Island Hotel” will feature pirate-themed Lego models, in-room treasure hunts and plenty of Lego character experiences.

The Winter Haven theme park says the 150 room hotel will also host a “Shipwreck Restaurant,” a “Smuggler's Bar” for adults, a heated pool, nightly programming for kids, and free breakfast for every night stayed.

Reservations are currently available.



In other Legoland news, the park is offering free admission to all first responders for the entire month of September.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood is getting a Korean fried chicken joint Read More

  2. SeaWorld's CEO jumps ship after more than 100 Orlando employees are laid off Read More

  3. Tropical Storm Jerry strengthening in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane by Friday Read More

  4. Lake Nona's new self-driving buses move slower than your grandma on cough syrup Read More

  5. Orlando's Vinyl Arts Bar will reopen Saturday as MamaJuana Latin Bistro and Rum Bar Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation