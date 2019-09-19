Legoland’s new pirate-themed hotel is opening in April

click to enlarge
Today, which just so happens to be international "Talk Like a Pirate Day,”
Legoland Florida announced new details for their upcoming pirate-themed hotel.
Opening April 17, 2020, the new five story “Pirate Island Hotel” will feature pirate-themed Lego models, in-room treasure hunts and plenty of Lego character experiences.
The Winter Haven theme park says the 150 room hotel will also host a “Shipwreck Restaurant,” a “Smuggler's Bar” for adults, a heated pool, nightly programming for kids, and free breakfast for every night stayed.
Reservations are currently available.
In other Legoland news, the park is offering free admission to all first responders for the entire month of September.
