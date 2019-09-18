Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Tropical Storm Jerry strengthening in the Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane by Friday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
Tropical Storm Jerry, which is now the tenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Wednesday morning.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center expect the storm to form into a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday night or early Friday, as it moves closer to the northern Leeward Islands.

According to the agency's 5 a.m. update, Jerry is moving west-northwest at 13 mph about 960 miles away from those islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
The NHC says the storm currently shows no imminent threat to the U.S. coastline or Florida for that matter, and that it’s too soon to determine if there will be any direct impacts on the Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto remains a Category 3 storm as it moves away from the U.S. towards Bermuda, where hurricane-force gusts are expected.



Yesterday, Tropical Storm Imelda formed and made came ashore along the Texas coastline. Imelda has since downgraded to a tropical depression, but is still projected to bring 6 to 12 inches of rainfall to the Houston and Galveston areas.

