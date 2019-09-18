The Heard

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Heard

The Nightmare curate a show that encapsulates the state of Florida punk at Uncle Lou's

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Devalued - IMAGE VIA DEVALUED/FACEBOOK
If you want a précis on the state of raw Floridian punk in 2019, you can’t take a more vital pulse than the ones racing wildly on Thursday. It’s a stacked bill that features a trio of South Floridian worthies – Devalued, Rhino, Spur – along with Gainesville berserkers Carajo, and locals Problem Pack, Deathilepsy and the Nightmare. Gig organizers and driving force the Nightmare recently scored a Writer’s Pick win in our Best of Orlando issue for Best Local Cassette, and where they may shine on analog tape, they are exponentially more immediate live. Young, very loud and immeasurably pissed at the state of our rapidly cratering society, the Nightmare are ones to watch.

with the Nightmare, Devalued, Rhino, Spur, Carajo, Problem Pack | 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 | Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave. | 407-898-0009 | $10

