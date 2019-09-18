The Color Run returns to Osceola Heritage Park with plenty of pigment

click to enlarge
Sweat out the toxicity in your life at the Orlando Color Run. Pre-race dance parties, free gear and photo ops will have you seeing red, blue, pink and yellow while pumping out some endorphins. Inspired by Disney’s World of Color, paint parties, mud runs and festivals throughout the world such as Holi, Color Run is an untimed 5K run where participants of all ages are doused with colored powder from head to toe as they walk, run or jog their way to the finish line. If you don’t want the fun to stop after the race, you’re in luck. The post-race festival will feature live performances, dancing
and of course, more colors. Clean-up stations are also available after the
race.
9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | thecolorrun.com
| $30-$35
