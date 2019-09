Take a tour of the Milk District at their annual Milky Way sip-and-stroll

click to enlarge Image via The Milk District/Facebook

The Milky Way @ The Milk District

The Milk District invites everyone to check out the constellation of bars, shops and eateries that make up the district at this year’s Milky Way pub crawl. Purchase a $10 ticket and get a free drink sample at nearly 20 different spots throughout the neighborhood, including Sportstown, the Bull & Bush, Pom Pom’s and the Elks Club. Proceeds benefit the Milk District Main Street Program.6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; $10; themilkdistrict.org