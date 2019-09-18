Tip Jar

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Take a tour of the Milk District at their annual Milky Way sip-and-stroll

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA THE MILK DISTRICT/FACEBOOK
The Milk District invites everyone to check out the constellation of bars, shops and eateries that make up the district at this year’s Milky Way pub crawl. Purchase a $10 ticket and get a free drink sample at nearly 20 different spots throughout the neighborhood, including Sportstown, the Bull & Bush, Pom Pom’s and the Elks Club. Proceeds benefit the Milk District Main Street Program.

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20; The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue; $10; themilkdistrict.org.

