Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Sex-positive rapper Cupcakke gives you a chance to win $10,000 at her Orlando show

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:42 AM

Someone is getting a little richer at Cupcakke’s show at the Social. That’s right, the Chicago rapper sucks, "ducks," is sex-positive – and she’s bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash. Cupcakke announced via her Twitter that during her $10K Tour, the self-proclaimed “Old Town Hoe” will be giving away $10,000. This is an incentive, of course, but the real main event is Cupcakke’s beyond-energetic live performance, to which fans at her previous Orlando shows can eagerly attest.

6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $25

