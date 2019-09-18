National Geographic's Carlton Ward Jr. gives an update on the Florida panther at Rollins College

click to enlarge
To catch a glimpse of a Florida panther roaming the Sunshine State’s wild terrain is an unlikely experience; fewer than 200 adult panthers currently survive. But National Geographic conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. has captured monumental moments and photographed rare sightings of this endangered species by setting up camera traps during his latest National Geographic project, “Path of the Panther.” This native Floridian explorer has impressive stories to tell; his 60-minute lecture is likely to both delight and dismay audiences. Ward’s advocacy for the Florida panther has reached beyond his photographs as he speaks out, hoping to educate and inspire others to focus their priorities on the threatened habitat of Florida’s Wildlife Corridor.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 | Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-1548 | rollins.edu
| free
@ Bush Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park,
FL
When: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
