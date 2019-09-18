The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Gist

National Geographic's Carlton Ward Jr. gives an update on the Florida panther at Rollins College

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge florida_panther_adobestock_266158563.jpeg
To catch a glimpse of a Florida panther roaming the Sunshine State’s wild terrain is an unlikely experience; fewer than 200 adult panthers currently survive. But National Geographic conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. has captured monumental moments and photographed rare sightings of this endangered species by setting up camera traps during his latest National Geographic project, “Path of the Panther.” This native Floridian explorer has impressive stories to tell; his 60-minute lecture is likely to both delight and dismay audiences. Ward’s advocacy for the Florida panther has reached beyond his photographs as he speaks out, hoping to educate and inspire others to focus their priorities on the threatened habitat of Florida’s Wildlife Corridor.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 | Bush Auditorium, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-1548 | rollins.edu | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Carlton Ward Jr.: Florida Wild
@ Bush Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Price: free
Learning
Map
Location Details Bush Auditorium, Rollins College
1000 Holt Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
407-646-2000
Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Carlton Ward Jr.: Florida Wild @ Bush Auditorium, Rollins College

    • Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld's CEO jumps ship after more than 100 Orlando employees are laid off Read More

  2. Orlando Taco Week starts Friday at more than 25 restaurants Read More

  3. Disney confirmed major Epcot overhaul, but there's more to the Orlando plans than Disney is letting on Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers to play Orlando in December Read More

  5. New tropical depression forming in the Atlantic is expected to become Hurricane Imelda Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation