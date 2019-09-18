Multicultural young musicians in OneBeat play Orlando's Timucua Arts Foundation

click to enlarge
Photo by Alexia Webster
OneBeat 2018
Seven years ago, New York-based Bang on a Can’s Found Sound Nation and the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs collaborated to create a music program called OneBeat. Every fall, young musicians from all over the world come together to write and produce original music. After a month of blending their creative juices into a revolutionary production, these musical ambassadors go on an artistic adventure across the United States, and this weekend, they make a stop in Orlando at the Timucua Arts Foundation. This diverse group are trailblazers for the next generation of music and multinational understanding. They say there’s nothing new under the sun, so before it sets, watch these talented musicians deliver auditory innovations through cross-cultural collaboration.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 | Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | timucua.com
| $10-$20 suggested donation
