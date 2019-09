Iron Cow takes its Yacht Party out for smooth sailing and soft rock

click to enlarge

Event Details The Yacht Party @ Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m. Price: $10 Concerts/Events Map

Yacht Rock: The meme that doesn’t die; it just sails on. This weekend, Iron Cow takes a turn at celebrating Dockers, boat shoes and easy listening with a party devoted to the soft rock stylings of the ’70s and ’80s. Carlos DeSoto, Patrick Moreno, Derek Engstrom and more DJs provide the tunes. You provide the captain’s hats.9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/ironcowcafe