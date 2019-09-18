The Heard

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Heard

Iron Cow takes its Yacht Party out for smooth sailing and soft rock

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:19 PM

click to enlarge yacht_hat_adobestock_138826300.jpeg
Yacht Rock: The meme that doesn’t die; it just sails on. This weekend, Iron Cow takes a turn at celebrating Dockers, boat shoes and easy listening with a party devoted to the soft rock stylings of the ’70s and ’80s. Carlos DeSoto, Patrick Moreno, Derek Engstrom and more DJs provide the tunes. You provide the captain’s hats.

9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

Event Details The Yacht Party
@ Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m.
Price: $10
Concerts/Events
Location Details Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub and American
