Iron Cow takes its Yacht Party out for smooth sailing and soft rock

Yacht Rock: The meme that doesn’t die; it just sails on. This weekend, Iron Cow takes a turn at celebrating Dockers, boat shoes and easy listening with a party devoted to the soft rock stylings of the ’70s and ’80s. Carlos DeSoto, Patrick Moreno, Derek Engstrom and more DJs provide the tunes. You provide the captain’s hats.
9 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10; facebook.com/ironcowcafe
@ Iron Cow
2438 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Sept. 20, 9 p.m.
Price:
$10
