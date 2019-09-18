The Heard

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Giddy Up Go play classic country tunes at Casselberry's German American Society's Western Dance

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge drink_western_dance_adobestock_33373177.jpeg
Have you already binged your way through Ken Burns’ latest docuseries, Country Music? If so, you might be in the mood for a good ol’ barn dance. The German-American Society, known for their Oktoberfest blowouts, hosts a party with classic country cover band Giddy Up Go. Not only do you get the option to fill up on a country dinner before the show, but this hootenanny has a dress code, encouraging country western or smart casual wear. Leave the tank tops and flip-flops at home; that ain’t country. Well, it is, but not for tonight.

5 p.m. Saturday; German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane; $10-$20; orlandogermanclub.com.

Event Details Western Dance: Giddy Up Go
@ German American Society of Central Florida
381 Orange Lane
Winter Park Area
Casselberry, FL
When: Sat., Sept. 21, 5 p.m.
Price: $10-$25
Concerts/Events
