Get your hands on the best retro vintage wear this side of the Starcourt Mall at Retromended's 'Stranger Things' pop-up

Image courtesy Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in Stranger Things
For Season Three, Stranger Things
brought in a new costume designer, Amy Parris, and some might say she’s getting to have all the fun. We appreciated the exquisite realism of Season One’s wardrobing – right down to the way you could tell which characters wore hand-me-downs and which got new school clothes each year – but we’re reveling in the over-the-top ’80s looks being served by Parris. (Eleven in particular clearly mowed through all the rompers, geo-print button-downs and pleated jeans she could find at the Starcourt.) If you have a Mind Flayer that needs destroying in your own life, suit up at Sunday’s Stranger Things
-themed pop-up sale at Retromended. Not only might you find the splatter-painted skinny leather tie of your dreams, the experts on hand will be happy to help you style your new rags so as to avoid Hopper’s Miami Vice-esque date look – unless that’s what you’re going for.
1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 | Retromended Vintage, 930 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/thechiffoncatvintage
| free
@ Retromended Vintage
930 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m.
Price:
free
