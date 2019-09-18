The Heard

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Ace Cafe throws it back to the turn of the millennium with Puddle of Mudd's Muddfest

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Puddle of Mudd - IMAGE VIA PUDDLE OF MUDD/FACEBOOK
Ace Cafe gives you the chance to party like it’s 1999 this weekend. No, not for yet another Prince tribute night; this time it’s a throwback to the heyday of nü-metal with Puddle of Mudd’s Muddfest. It’s like Korn’s Family Values Tour, but, you know, it exists. Joining the headliners are fellow ragers Saliva, Saving Abel and Tantric. Get a ride from someone else, though, because the $20 parking pass will steal all of your beer money.

4:30 p.m. Sunday; Ace Cafe Orlando, 100 W. Livingston St.; $20-$55; acecafeusa.com.

