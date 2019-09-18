A man has climbed the TV broadcast tower at Orlando's WKMG channel 6

"Trooper Steve" Montiero, Channel 6's traffic anchor, first witnessed the man climbing the barbed-wire fencing around the tower. The man was reportedly in his 40s and may speak only Spanish. He was seen wearing gym clothes and a backpack.
BREAKING: A man has climbed almost to the top of the WKMG tower off John Young. Police are trying to talk him down and speaking in Spanish over a loudspeaker pic.twitter.com/tSplWck5z9— Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) September 18, 2019
"The safety of our community, our employees and this gentleman are of paramount concern to us at WKMG," said Jeff Hoffman, vice president and general manager of WKMG-TV. "We are thankful for the Orlando Police Department and Orlando Fire Department's prompt response and hope this comes to a safe conclusion."
This is why you're not finding live pictures of the man on the tower on WKMG OR https://t.co/Q87tvS1Nbb https://t.co/DcrnRjUVCO— Allison McGinley (@McGinleyAllison) September 18, 2019
