Orlando Taco Week starts Friday at more than 25 restaurants

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chad Montano / Unsplash
If you remember the huge response to Orlando Burger Week
earlier this year, you’ll know how important it is to jump on the Orlando Taco Week wagon early. More than 25 restaurants offer up $5 taco packages, giving you the chance to try new flavors and old favorites for rock-bottom prices.
You can even grab a taco passport to keep track of your taco travels, and if you get at least four stamps from four different restaurants, you can enter a drawing for a special grand prize. Restaurants include Jimmy Hula’s, Tako Cheena, Cocina 214, the Gnarly Barley and plenty more.
Even better, you don’t need to buy anything to try these deals: Just ask for the Orlando Taco Week menu, hand over five bucks and dig in.
Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29 | multiple locations | orlandotacoweek.com
| $5
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.