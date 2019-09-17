Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Tip Jar

Orlando Taco Week starts Friday at more than 25 restaurants

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 8:28 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CHAD MONTANO / UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Chad Montano / Unsplash
If you remember the huge response to Orlando Burger Week earlier this year, you’ll know how important it is to jump on the Orlando Taco Week wagon early. More than 25 restaurants offer up $5 taco packages, giving you the chance to try new flavors and old favorites for rock-bottom prices.

You can even grab a taco passport to keep track of your taco travels, and if you get at least four stamps from four different restaurants, you can enter a drawing for a special grand prize. Restaurants include Jimmy Hula’s, Tako Cheena, Cocina 214, the Gnarly Barley and plenty more.

Even better, you don’t need to buy anything to try these deals: Just ask for the Orlando Taco Week menu, hand over five bucks and dig in.

Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29 | multiple locations | orlandotacoweek.com | $5



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney confirmed major Epcot overhaul, but there's more to the Orlando plans than Disney is letting on Read More

  2. SeaWorld's CEO jumps ship after more than 100 Orlando employees are laid off Read More

  3. Jacksonville blues-rockers JJ Grey and Mofro announce Orlando return to close out the year Read More

  4. David Bowie's bandmates to tour Central Florida, recreating classic albums Read More

  5. Florida man discovers car with body of missing man in lake using Google Maps Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation