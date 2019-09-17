The Heard

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers to play Orlando in December

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JIMMY BUFFETT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
Orlando Parrot-Heads, heed the call of your patron saint! Jimmy Buffett has announced a few final 2019 dates for his "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide Tour" (that's a mouthful) that's been sailing for most of the year. And this final handful of dates will be in Florida with, yes, a big Orlando arena show confirmed.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefers headline the Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 27.


