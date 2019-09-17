Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers to play Orlando in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:26 PM
Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook
Orlando Parrot-Heads, heed the call of your patron saint! Jimmy Buffett
has announced a few final 2019 dates for his "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor High Tide Tour" (that's a mouthful) that's been sailing for most of the year
. And this final handful of dates will be in Florida
with, yes, a big Orlando arena show confirmed.
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefers headline the Amway Center
on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Sept. 27.
