I-4 construction to close roads for two nights in Orlando this week

Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
Another I-4 closure to report, this time temporarily closing southbound Kirkman Road (State Road 435) from Major Boulevard to International Drive, and the westbound I-4 exit to southbound Kirkman Road.
The closures will take place as soon as 10 p.m. tonight, Sept. 17, and are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Northbound Kirkman Road from International Drive to Major Boulevard and the westbound I-4 exit to northbound Kirkman Road also will then close again Thursday night, Sept. 19, as soon as 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
These closures are necessary, says FDOT, "for pavement marking and to accommodate a traffic shift." FDOT says modifications or extensions to this schedule may happen due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions, and they advise motorists to maintain a safe speed when driving through the construction zones.
On Sept. 13 a construction worker was struck and injured
by a 7,000-pound pipe, and was hospitalized. OSHA has investigated four deaths of I-4 Ultimate workers since 2015, when the project began.
More details and a handout with detour maps are available on the I-4 Ultimate website.
Good luck out there and stay safe.
