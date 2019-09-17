Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

I-4 construction to close roads for two nights in Orlando this week

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
Another I-4 closure to report, this time temporarily closing southbound Kirkman Road (State Road 435) from Major Boulevard to International Drive, and the westbound I-4 exit to southbound Kirkman Road.

The closures will take place as soon as 10 p.m. tonight, Sept. 17, and are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Northbound Kirkman Road from International Drive to Major Boulevard and the westbound I-4 exit to northbound Kirkman Road also will then close again Thursday night, Sept. 19, as soon as 10 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
click to enlarge MAP VIA FDOT
  • Map via FDOT
These closures are necessary, says FDOT, "for pavement marking and to accommodate a traffic shift." FDOT says modifications or extensions to this schedule may happen due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions, and they advise motorists to maintain a safe speed when driving through the construction zones.

On Sept. 13 a construction worker was struck and injured by a 7,000-pound pipe, and was hospitalized. OSHA has investigated four deaths of I-4 Ultimate workers since 2015, when the project began.



More details and a handout with detour maps are available on the I-4 Ultimate website. Good luck out there and stay safe.

