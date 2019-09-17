Country music giant Alan Jackson plays way down yonder at the Amway Center this week

click to enlarge
In its own way, Alan Jackson’s signature moustache (now sadly gone), mullet and cowboy hat are as enduring a country music look as Johnny Cash’s all-black ensemble. And, like Cash, Country Music Hall of Famer Jackson keeps his songcraft staunchly focused on the fundamentals of timeless, blue-collar country music. You’ll get a Jackson chorus, delivered in his honeyed drawl, stuck in your head for days. This is Jackson’s first Orlando show in roughly two decades, and he’s promised to bring a clutch of greatest hits that stretches back to his breakthrough 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World
. Few have blended traditionalist honky-tonk swing with an acute mainstream sensibility better than Jackson – indeed, as far as his direct peers go, only Garth Brooks has outsold him. Our only regret is that this concert isn’t later in the year, in the hope that Jackson would bust out a couple numbers from Honky Tonk Christmas
.
with William Michael Morgan | 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com
| $36.99-$619
