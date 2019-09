click image Photo courtesy A Day to Remember/Facebook

Ocala's own A Day to Remember have added an additional two shows to their homecoming November stand at the House of Blues due to overwhelming demand for tickets. This now brings their total mini-residency at House of Blues up to four nights, with the first two on Nov. 26-27 already sold out, and these new dates on Nov. 29-30 sure to follow.A Day to Remember's newly added Orlando dates are Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 with support from Underoath. Tickets go on sale Sept. 20.