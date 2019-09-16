Monday, September 16, 2019
'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' projection mapping debuts at Universal Orlando
Posted
By Dave Plotkin
on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 1:05 PM
click to enlarge
Universal Orlando guests can now behold the unspeakable creatures and sinister villains from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter through an enormous, projection-mapped experience, part of the park's Halloween Horror Nights.
-
Photo via Universal Orlando
Running through Nov. 15, the state-of-the-art projection mapping, "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle," will combine special effects and lighting into a fully immersive – and terrifying – display.
click to enlarge
The Death Eaters will lurk amongst guests in person too, of course, shrouded in fog and ominous green light, and "practicing the Dark Arts with complete disregard of wizarding laws." Guest will also contend with Dementors, Aragog, Mountain Trolls, Thestrals and other unspeakable creatures cloak the castle for “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.”
-
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando notes "Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle" is its third projection mapping experience created for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. After HHN, guests will enjoy other seasonal projects like "Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle" and "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle."
It's scary enough to make you throw up your Butterbeer. For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle, Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Orlando, Image