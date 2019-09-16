Band of the Week: The TransDimensionalizers

click to enlarge

Javi - Guitar and Vocals (also member of local band Sudakas)
Luce - Bass and Back-up Yelling (also visual artist/muralist around town)
Karyna- Drums and Word Machine (also member of local band Sudakas)

Around 2016.

Javi: I had moved from P.R. because my life there was empty, even though I had friends and all that, I felt like something was missing. If I stayed there, I wouldn't have had a way to find who I should be and I felt I needed a big change.

Karyna: I started focusing on my drumming during my recovery from a gnarly cycling wreck (events Like Beast Fest in 2013 were carried out to help me with my recovery) - becoming a drummer definitely helped me handle my severe brain injury. It took me a couple of years to come back to who I really was; even though I am still going through some healing. Then, J moved to Orlando and we began jamming at my house. We started banging out songs, so we founded the band. During that time we went about playing shows and recorded an EP. A couple of years went by, and Luce(I knew who he was from art circles, did not know him personally but randomly went to his house for a bday party and that is where we officially met), reached out to us wondering if we were needing a bass player. We sure did!

Luce: It was weird, I hadn't played for more than 15 years, I bought a used bass guitar and was looking to start playing again. Randomly, K showed up with her girlfriend at my house for a birthday party and that is where we met. Later on I asked if they were looking for a bass player. So I learned their songs and one month after we started jamming, we began playing shows.

We have been a trio for a year now, with no signs of slowing down.

Fast, Ever-changing, Clever, Dancy, Rock'n'Roll

Our last show we played with Curtains from Ohio, Not Cool and The Last Locals was pretty f'ing rad.

Tommy Frenzy and pretty much everyone with Violent Breed Records

Not sure what we are described like. We like to be free from a specific description of our sound and we are still in the journey exploring what that would be. The one thing we know is that 1 in 10 people can actually say our name correctly.

That is a weird question…the fact that we all live here, got together to make pretty damn good music is a favorite thing; the relationships we have made with other very talented artists is another. One negative about Orlando is that this city goes to bed too damn early. It is missing that hustle and bustle that big cities have.

We will be recording later this year; doing some videos and art; doing a little tour.