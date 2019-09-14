Tip Jar

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Bolay is donating 100% of their profits this weekend to World Central Kitchen in the Bahamas

Posted By on Sat, Sep 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BOLAY
  • Photo via Bolay
Hurricane Dorian might be old news to Floridians now, but it's still a daily nightmare for thousands of people on the islands of the Bahamas.

So it's good news that fast-casual Florida chain Bolay is donating 100% of this weekend's profits from all 12 locations to World Central Kitchen's food relief efforts in the Bahamas. WCK, created by renown chef Jose Andres, is currently serving 20,000 meals per day on the islands most affected by the hurricane, including Nassau, Abaco and Grand Bahama.
“A commitment to helping others is at the heart of who we are and we wanted to do our part to get the community involved by making it easy for our guests to contribute,” said Chris Gannon, Bolay CEO. “Florida is full of the most generous people I know and that is what Bolay is all about. We can’t do our work knowing that there are people in need so close to home.”

Bolay is like Chipotle (or Olea) but with “chef-crafted” Asian “bols.” They combine noodles, rice, quinoa or greens with a selection of seasonal veggies and proteins.
Bolay has two Central Florida locations, in Winter Park and Lake Nona. Simply going out and enjoying a meal at one of Bolay's restaurants this Saturday and Sunday will be counted as a donation, but patrons are encouraged to give a little more if they'd like. So, if you're still looking for ways to help out our neighbors in The Bahamas, this one is a win for everyone.

