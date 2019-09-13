CBD is everywhere. New cannabis companies are opening up every day and this means that it can be difficult to know who has the best products for you. Now that hemp is legal in Florida, the popularity of CBD is rising in our state too. CBD is used so widely because of its ability to help with an assortment of ailments, however there still needs to be much more research done into how CBD can make a positive impact on people’s lives. If you talk to people that consume CBD, you can find many positive reviews and stories about how CBD is impacting people’s daily lives.
CBD gummies, also called CBD edibles, are a fun and delicious way to get your daily CBD. We know everyone loves to eat treats, and we think that treats are even better when they’re infused with CBD! Check our list of best companies from which to buy CBD gummies online!
What is CBD?
Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Martha Stewart has been praising CBD for its potential health benefits. Is this a Hollywood fad or is CBD here to stay? The research has been mostly limited to animal studies, but the results have been promising. While there is a considerable amount of anecdotal evidence, there needs to be concrete clinical research to prove precisely what CBD can do for our health.
What can CBD Gummies be used for?
According to reviews, CBD has an assortment of uses, including relief from anxiety and pain. Products containing CBD are used across the globe for the following conditions:
Insomnia, other sleep disorders, and general difficulty falling and staying asleep
Anxiety and stress
Chronic pain
Epilepsy
Cancer, HIV, and other diseases that affect the immune system
Nausea
Although CBD gummies are used to treat a whole host of ailments, there has not yet been definitive scientific evidence. There are lots of on-going studies from Havard to University College London to what CBD can actually help cure, and the initial animal and human studies are showing promising results.
The World Health Organization has classed CBD is non-addictive and safe for human consumption and are encouraging studies into its different uses - however, before you decide to jump on one of the biggest trends of the year, it’s best to talk to your doctor if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications or on a specific medical regimen.
Our expert panel has come up with the five best CBD gummy companies out there today! We ranked CBD gummies on the following criteria, and we think that you should judge your CBD gummies on the following metrics too:
Organic and All-Natural
No Added Sugars
Source of CBD
Choice of Flavors
Vegan
THC Free
Third-Party Tested and Independently Verified
All of the companies we have chosen sell CBD gummies legally. You can be assured that you are not buying from a company that is on the black market. Even if cannabis is illegal in your state, the 2018 Farm Bill means that you are allowed to purchase CBD that is derived from commercial hemp.
The legalization of CBD actually brought a whole host of companies into the market and you need to remember that not all CBD companies are created equally. Vendors get shut down, and others pop up every day. You must know how the CBD is sourced, how much CBD is actually in the product, if the products are tested, and what ingredients are added to make the gummy.
Without further adieu, here are the five best CBD gummies.
The number one CBD gummy brand that we enjoy is Balance CBD, a division of AAXLL Brands Company. Each package contains ten gummies in two different strengths: 10mg or 25mg of CBD. These delightful candies are more than just sweet treats.
Balance CBD is the only company that has products that are organic, cruelty-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, vegan, THC free, no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or sweeteners. They’re also made in the U.S.A! You should always know where the CBD is sourced from to see the potency and quality of the product. Some companies use CBD from outside the U.S. that contain impurities or even THC. Balance CBD uses third-party lab testing to ensure that their products maintain the highest standards.
Each gummy is made up of organic ingredients; they use organic fruits and vegetable juice to create just the right boost of flavor. These simple gummy cubes have the perfect texture and come in a handful of fun flavors like Orange Dreamsicle and Cotton Candy. They have a range ideal for the first time or seasoned buyer! Flavors are available in 10mg or 25mg, letting you choose from a bag that has a total of 100mg or 250mg CBD. These are available for $24.95 and $34.95 respectfully, which is probably the best deal that you can find. For the quality, you are getting the most for your money.
The best part is that all of Balance CBD products are all made to the same high standards. Choose from tinctures, vapes, pet products, and more.
2. Nirvana
Nirvana makes our list because they are entirely vegan and natural! Unlike Balance CBD, Nirvana CBD gummies only have an option that contains 25mg each. However, they do sell ultra high potency gummies in packs of 5. These are also all natural, but a single gummy contains 125mg of CBD. We think that this is a little much, and you can really taste the CBD in those gummies, so if you’re going with Nirvana we recommend sticking to their 25mg option. Although their gummies contain no unnatural ingredients, they are not labelled as organic, cruelty-free, allergen-free, gluten-free, or vegan. However these CBD gummies do contain no artificial flavors.
3. Flamingo Hemp
Flamingo Hemp creates tasty treats infused with CBD. They stock great tasting CBD gummies! Having partnered with an organic Colorado farm, all their products are derived from 100% industrial, outdoor-grown, organic hemp.
Their great-tasting gummies are all-natural and are tested for pesticides. All their products are not only tested for pesticides but also come with a Certificate of Analysis to verify that they contain less than 0.3% THC.
Flamingo Hemp creates some of the best-tasting gummies out there on the market. However, the reason we’ve put them at number 3 is because if you want a Flamingo Hemp CBD gummy, you’re going to have to travel all the way to Austin Texas. If you’re ever in the area, we recommend going to the store!
4. Charlotte’s Web Gummies
Charlotte Web offers gummies for sleep, calming, recovery, and pets! Just like Hawaiian Health, their price point is significantly high, which is why they take the last spot on our list. Charlotte’s Web CBD gummies retail for $54.99. Charlotte’s Web do use natural ingredients with flavors made from real fruits and vegetables, and each gummy contains 10mg. Unlike Balance CBD, they do not have a stronger option.
The Charlotte’s Web gummies formulation includes lemon balm, L-theanine, whole hemp full spectrum extract, and more than 80 naturally occurring phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. They do not contain any additives or dyes. They taste great, and are one of our favorites but can be a little pricey!
5. Sunday Scaries CBD gummies
Sunday Scaries now finally have a vegan gummies range. A single gummy contains 10mg of CBD. They make our list because of their sour flavour. The reason they are number 4 on our list is that they don’t provide a choice of flavors. You’re stuck with their variety bottle so if there’s a flavor that you like, you can’t buy gummies in that flavor alone. If there’s a flavor you hate, then you can’t avoid it. This is in contrast to our leading brand Balance CBD, who have a variety pack and then a range of other flavors to choose from. With Sunday Scaries, if you make a one time purchase, a pack of gummies will set you back $45, but they do have a discount if you sign up to a monthly subscription.
CBD Gummies For Sale - The Best CBD Products
Out of all the brands we tested, Balance CBD offers the best CBD gummies! They pack the perfect punch and the best bang for your buck. They have the highest quality products compared to the rest of the companies on the list; however, you can’t go wrong with any of these five brands. It really depends on your personal needs and preferences.
You should always be careful when trying new CBD companies. You don’t want to ingest unwanted toxins or THC mistakenly. There are some well-known brands out there that contain enough THC in their gummies to make you fail a drug test, and those that contain other harmful ingredients.
You should also be careful about buying CBD gummies that melt, if you’re buying CBD gummies online and your choice of brand is charging you a ‘warm-weather shipping fee’, then those gummies are probably of low quality because they melt in the heat. You should also look out for warnings on websites that say their gummies might melt in the heat. These are the brands to stay away from.
If you use CBD products that are on this list, you will not fail a drugs test. Make sure that the CBD in your products is distilled using supercritical CO2 extraction method.
Be assured that the companies on our list all have excellent CBD products that go through stringent testing to ensure quality. Remember that the FDA continues to fine or shut down CBD companies for falsely claiming their CBD potency. So if you’re a new user looking for a fun and tasty way to take CBD, then make sure to try these five excellent brands. If you think CBD gummies aren’t for you, then check out this quiz to find the perfect CBD product for you!