Thursday, September 12, 2019
New local cassette label Circuit Church throws showcase at Park Ave CDs this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 12:34 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jared Silvia
-
Modal Plane
It's all analog all the time for new local label Circuit Church.
The young cassette imprint is dedicated to showcasing the best in local retro-electronics from local musicians and sound boffins. Circuit Church recently issued their first release, a full-length by local Modal Plane.
To mark the occasion, they'll be hosting a listening party at Park Ave CDs, which will feature an added in-person performance from Modal Plane.
Circuit Church's label showcase at Park Ave CDs
takes place on lucky Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. The event is free, but you really should buy a tape.
