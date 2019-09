New local cassette label Circuit Church throws showcase at Park Ave CDs this week

click to enlarge Photo by Jared Silvia

Modal Plane

It's all analog all the time for new local label Circuit Church. The young cassette imprint is dedicated to showcasing the best in local retro-electronics from local musicians and sound boffins. Circuit Church recently issued their first release, a full-length by local Modal Plane. To mark the occasion, they'll be hosting a listening party at Park Ave CDs, which will feature an added in-person performance from Modal Plane.Circuit Church's label showcase at Park Ave CDs takes place on lucky Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. The event is free, but you really should buy a tape.