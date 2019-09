The Nook lets you borrow 3D glasses for a special 'Friday the 13th' double feature

click to enlarge

You knew it was going to happen somewhere. The Nook hosts a double feature of Friday the 13th movies on Friday, Sept. 13. Kicking off the mini-marathon is a special screening ofpresented in its original 3D form, with glasses provided. Stick around for, which, oddly enough, was followed by seven more sequels and a remake. But hey, at least this one has Crispin “Hellion” Glover in it.8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson