Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Heard

The Coathangers bring renewed vigor to Soundbar

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Angular (and righteously angry) Atlanta trio the Coathangers earlier this year delivered the summer anthem that we never we needed – but my God it felt so right – “F the NRA.” For that alone, this Tuesday show is worth your time. Equally worth your time is the opportunity to see the Coathangers perform songs from new album The Devil You Know, intended by the band as a sort of creative Year Zero. Forget the Coathangers you knew – they’ve been around for a few years now, starting as potent, scratchy, lo-fi noise-rock – and instead revel in the auditory shock of the new, with their more recent vigor and rhythmic focus. Supporting on this show are Miami’s Las Nubes and Tampa’s Glove.

with Las Nubes, Glove | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $15

Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Music Club and Dance Club
Map
