Overchuck Law Firm's annual City Skip Day returns to Wall Street Plaza Friday

The Overchuck Law Firm and Wall Street Plaza team up for the 12th year in a row to bring downtown cubicle jockeys City Skip Day. Clock out early – or just don’t come back from lunch – and gather at Wall Street to enjoy free Yuengling with your fellow shirkers. Alleviate your conscience a little by bringing nonperishable food, clothing, furniture or cash to donate to Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; Wall Street Plaza, 27 Wall St.; donations; cityskipday.com
.
