Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Overchuck Law Firm's annual City Skip Day returns to Wall Street Plaza Friday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 5:55 PM

The Overchuck Law Firm and Wall Street Plaza team up for the 12th year in a row to bring downtown cubicle jockeys City Skip Day. Clock out early – or just don’t come back from lunch – and gather at Wall Street to enjoy free Yuengling with your fellow shirkers. Alleviate your conscience a little by bringing nonperishable food, clothing, furniture or cash to donate to Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Noon-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; Wall Street Plaza, 27 Wall St.; donations; cityskipday.com.

Event Details City Skip Day
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Price: donations
Location Details Wall Street Plaza
Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-849-0471
Bar/Pub and General Fare
