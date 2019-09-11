The Heard

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Holey Miss Moley headlines a Red Lion Pub reunion at the Henao Center

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge Holey Miss Moley - PHOTO BY MANDI NULPH
  • Photo by Mandi Nulph
  • Holey Miss Moley
Those who enjoyed the jam-tastic, now-defunct Red Lion Pub are invited to a reunion at Henao Contemporary Center this week. Along with live music from the likes of Holey Miss Moley and Sweet Cambodia are fire dancers, craft vendors and free food – just like the old Twisted Tuesdays.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $12-$15; henaocenter.com.

Location Details Henao Contemporary Center
5601 Edgewater Drive
College Park
Orlando, FL
Gallery and Performance Space
