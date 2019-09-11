Holey Miss Moley headlines a Red Lion Pub reunion at the Henao Center

click to enlarge
Photo by Mandi Nulph
Holey Miss Moley
Those who enjoyed the jam-tastic, now-defunct Red Lion Pub are invited to a reunion at Henao Contemporary Center this week. Along with live music from the likes of Holey Miss Moley and Sweet Cambodia are fire dancers, craft vendors and free food – just like the old Twisted Tuesdays.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive; $12-$15; henaocenter.com
