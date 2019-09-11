The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Gist

Garden Theatre kicks off the spooky season with an interactive screening of 'Hocus Pocus'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 12:48 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF WALT DISNEY PICTURES
  • Image courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures
Carved pumpkins and cooler weather signal the start of fall, but the real herald of Halloween is the 1993 film Hocus Pocus. The comedy-horror tale about three witches resurrected on All Hallow’s Eve was a box-office flop during its summer release; movie guru Roger Ebert called it a “dreadful witches’ comedy,” and Entertainment Weekly deemed it “depressing as hell” for Bette Midler fans. It turns out that audiences stopped caring about reviews once Hocus Pocus was released on DVD, and now it’s reached the well-deserved status of cult classic. Garden Theatre brings it back for an early Halloween shindig, and they’ll celebrate the Sanderson sisters with pre-show trivia, theater magic and in-show activities. Costumes are encouraged, so bust out your bustiers to pay homage to Midler’s bossy Winifred, Kathy Najimy’s goofy Mary or Sarah Jessica Parker’s sultry Sarah. If you’re really committed, cover yourself in dust and mold to become zombie Billy Butcherson, or whip out that mysterious spellbook from your attic and turn yourself into a black cat. As Bette Midler sang during the movie’s show-stopping musical number, “The witch is back, and there’s hell to pay” – you may as well dress for the occasion.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 | Garden Theatre, 160 W. Plant St., Winter Garden | 407-877-4736 | gardentheatre.org | $10

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man discovers car with body of missing man in lake using Google Maps Read More

  2. Slice by Pizza Bruno won't open in Mills 50 after all Read More

  3. Tropical disturbance heading to Florida likely to become Tropical Storm Humberto over the weekend Read More

  4. Florida medical marijuana dispensary now sells the state’s first cannabis tablet Read More

  5. Patty Sheehan, Orlando's first openly gay city commissioner, comes out as survivor of ‘ex-gay’ ministries Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation