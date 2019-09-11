Cram all of the fun of a weekend convention into a single day at Orlando AnimeDay

click to enlarge
Colorful wigs, giant swords and obscure characters descend on the International Drive Wyndham Resort for a one-day convention this weekend. AnimeDay bundles all of the important parts of a weekend-long anime convention into a single day, offering cosplay, video game tournaments, screenings, panels and special guests. There are even meetups for Pokémon players, live music and, most importantly, a huge marketplace offering dubs and subs, cosplay accessories, original art, toys and more. Orlando AnimeDay: Where a weeb can be a weeb.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. | Wyndham Orlando Resort, 8001 International Drive | orlando.animeday.net
| $5
