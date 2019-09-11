Central Florida commemorates 9-11 attacks with vigils, walks, ceremonies and tributes

September 11, 2019On Monday, a group of Orlando firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs inside the Bank of America building to remember the number of floors inside the World Trade Center.
Orlando Fire Division Chief Mike Starlings told WMFE, "A group of us from Orlando went up there a few days after it happened. We were there on top of the pile at the Trade Center with our brothers from the New York Fire Department. It really struck us personally because we knew many of the firefighters that were killed."
Today these firefighters, wearing their gear, climbed 110 floors of the @BankofAmerica building to honor the fallen first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001. The 110 flights of stairs represent the floors inside of the World Trade Center #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/eYHr9eHTkC— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 10, 2019
Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11, as well.
Attending the 2019 Patriot Day Breakfast - Remembering & Honoring American Heroes! Keynote Speaker was Michael Troisi NYPD-Ret who spoke of his response on 9/11, which was very moving! Congrats to those that were recognized! pic.twitter.com/GjiYrjAFod— Kissimmee Fire (@KissimmeeFire) September 11, 2019
