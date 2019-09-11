Bloggytown

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Central Florida commemorates 9-11 attacks with vigils, walks, ceremonies and tributes

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ORLANDO FIRE DEPARTMENT / TWITTER
  • Image via Orlando Fire Department / Twitter
Central Florida firefighters, police, and other authorities and first responders are leading ceremonies to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks which killed 2,997, including 412 New York emergency workers.

Orange County will honor first responders with a candlelight ceremony at Downtown Fire Station 1 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The county will hold a private remembrance for first responders, as well.
On Monday, a group of Orlando firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs inside the Bank of America building to remember the number of floors inside the World Trade Center.
Orlando Fire Division Chief Mike Starlings told WMFE, "A group of us from Orlando went up there a few days after it happened. We were there on top of the pile at the Trade Center with our brothers from the New York Fire Department. It really struck us personally because we knew many of the firefighters that were killed."

Also on Wednesday, the Mount Dora Fire Department and Professional Firefighters of Mount Dora Local 3088 are hosting an inaugural, three-mile 9/11 Memorial Walk at 6 p.m. Many firefighters will participate in full gear.
Kissimmee fire and police participated in a Patriot Day Breakfast commemoration to memorialize those lost and recognize first responders.

The victims of 9-11, who died in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., included 343 firefighters.
Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered all flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11, as well.



