Wymore Road to close overnight in Maitland, as I-4 Ultimate construction continues

Screenshot via Google Maps
The Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily complicate commutes through Maitland and Eatonville at night, as crews plan to close Wymore Road between Sandspur and Hope roads for I-4 Ultimate construction.
Starting as soon as September 13 and continuing through Sept. 17, crews will work on a sizable "bridge girder erection"
between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Residents heading north on Wymore Road can take a detour down Sandspur Road, while residents heading south can take the detour at Oranole Road.
I-4 Ultimate has been a years-long nightmare to drive through, but their interactive map makes planning on closures and construction checking out the official interactive map.
This isn't the first time Orlando residents have had to deal with a detours around I-4
– and it most definitely won't be the last – but at least funds have been earmarked for a beautiful view
while we angrily curse out our fellow citizens in traffic.
