Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Wymore Road to close overnight in Maitland, as I-4 Ultimate construction continues

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
The Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily complicate commutes through Maitland and Eatonville at night, as crews plan to close Wymore Road between Sandspur and Hope roads for I-4 Ultimate construction.

Starting as soon as September 13 and continuing through Sept. 17, crews will work on a sizable "bridge girder erection" between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FDOT
  • Image via FDOT
Residents heading north on Wymore Road can take a detour down Sandspur Road, while residents heading south can take the detour at Oranole Road.

I-4 Ultimate has been a years-long nightmare to drive through, but their interactive map makes planning on closures and construction checking out the official interactive map.

This isn't the first time Orlando residents have had to deal with a detours around I-4 – and it most definitely won't be the last – but at least funds have been earmarked for a beautiful view while we angrily curse out our fellow citizens in traffic.
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
