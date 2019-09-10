The Heard

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The Heard

The first Orlando benefit concert for Bahamas relief will be Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 5:48 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA STAR 94.5
  • Image via Star 94.5
Just over a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the The Bahamas, Star 94.5 Live will host the first Central Florida benefit concert to collect donations for the islands affected by the storm.

The Bahamas Relief Concert will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the House of Blues in Orlando. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 8:00 p.m. and run until midnight.

Popular Caribbean acts such as Cham, Spragga Benz, Tara Lynn, Wayne Wonder and many more will be featured at the concert. The talent line-up is subject to change without notice, according to Star 94.5's website.

Admission is said to be free, but we checked and a donation is required for entry so please don't show up empty-handed. Donations can be dropped off at the Star 94.5 office located at 4192 N John Young Parkway in Orlando from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in exchange for tickets.



Donations can also be dropped off at the House of Blues on the day of the event. Items that on their donation list include bottled water, canned goods and can openers, flashlights and batteries, insect repellent and portable radios.

For more information, visit https://www.star945.com/star945live/.

