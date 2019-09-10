Media from the Bahamas reporting 'thousands of corpses' being buried post-Hurricane Dorian

According to the report, "the bodies were scattered all along the corridors of the communities affected by Hurricane Dorian," with many of the remains being of Haitian nationals who lived there. "According to clinicians," it continues, "that number in Abaco alone is around 3,000 following the deadly storm."
BP BREAKING| On Abaco, the recovery of bodies that were left in the heat for more than eight days has begun. Thousands of corpses are being buried. #dorian #Abaco #Bahamas #hurricane | by Bahamas Press pic.twitter.com/RCB6Up7t78— Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 10, 2019
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he would not allow people from the Bahamas to come to the United States, unless they have "totally proper documentation," according to Newsweek, despite the fact that many of those needing passage have lost all of their documents and possessions.
“I saw 80 bodies, there are at least 1,000 people dead on my island,” says Steven from Abaco. He lost his home, waited 3 days to be airlifted to Nassau. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/9KpIPu08EN— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) September 7, 2019
Rep. Scott Plakon, a Republican and vocal Trump supporter, is working with Air Unlimited to gather supplies.
With it already being difficult for Bahamians to get from Freeport to Nassau, the US Government just made it even harder. US states that: pic.twitter.com/BKtV470C03— Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 10, 2019
Central Floridians can contribute to the relief effort by donating and volunteering through a number of organizations.
Huge THANK YOU to @Allegiant they have donated an ✈️ Air Bus 319 to fly supplies to #BahamaStrong https://t.co/dXDKWfnxVX— Scott Plakon (@scottplakon) September 7, 2019
