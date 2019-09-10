Media from the Bahamas reporting 'thousands of corpses' being buried post-Hurricane Dorian

click to enlarge Photo via U.S. Navy

BP BREAKING| On Abaco, the recovery of bodies that were left in the heat for more than eight days has begun. Thousands of corpses are being buried. #dorian #Abaco #Bahamas #hurricane | by Bahamas Press pic.twitter.com/RCB6Up7t78 — Bahamas Press (@Bahamaspress) September 10, 2019

“I saw 80 bodies, there are at least 1,000 people dead on my island,” says Steven from Abaco. He lost his home, waited 3 days to be airlifted to Nassau. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/9KpIPu08EN — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) September 7, 2019

click to enlarge Photo via United States Coast Guard / Wikimedia Commons

Photo of Hurricane Dorian destruction in the Bahamas taken September 2, 2019

With it already being difficult for Bahamians to get from Freeport to Nassau, the US Government just made it even harder. US states that: pic.twitter.com/BKtV470C03 — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 10, 2019