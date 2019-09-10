Get BOGO cheeseburgers at Orlando-area BurgerFi restaurants for National Cheeseburger Day

click to enlarge
Buy one BurgerFi cheeseburger, get another for just a buck on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Next Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day, which, whatever
, but: BurgerFi
's behemoths are worth the cholesterol hit, so getting one almost for free is worth pretending to believe in a made-up "holiday." The $8 BurgerFi cheeseburger features two Angus beef patties with double cheese, lettuce, tomato and "BurgerFi Sauce" – admirably simple, leaving the focus on the quality of the meat. (Theirs is, they claim, the only franchise burger chain in the industry to serve beef raised without the routine use of antibiotics.) Add the BOGO next Wednesday and that's four patties for $9 – a pretty good deal.
By the way, ever wondered what the "Fi" in BurgerFi stands for? No, it's not a reference to the U.S. Marines – according to company lore, the founders of the Florida-based chain were aiming for the "burgerfication of the nation," hence "burgerfi."
Visit any of the nine Orlando-area BurgerFi locations to claim your cheesy deal, which is valid in-store only.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.